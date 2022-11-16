Re: Andor (S1E11) - "Daughter of Ferrix" - 11/16/22

1. Seems like Ferrix will be the focal point of the finale. With the funeral to be allowed, every man and his dog is heading to Ferrix in hopes of catching Cassian. So it would seem likely Cassian actually does go to Ferrix and there's a huge situation with all parties clashing.



2. Seems I may be right, (seems), that only two people made it out of the prison break alive. Melshi and Cassian (of course if only two survive it has to be them who are in Rogue One).



3. Luthen's backstory, shrouded in mystery, might be part of the finale reveal too. I would think it HAS TO be revealed/teased in the finale, given the long wait for season 2. It might be former Jedi, or it might be something unexpected.



4. There was a mix of PT, OT, and ST in this episode more than usual. Certain scenes, shots, items, that harken to each of the trilogies.



5. When Mon Mothma said, I found an answer (to her financial woes), I think it meant she ended up accepting that dude's proposal that her daughter meet with that dude's son, or even an arranged marriage already? Seems the daughter might even be totally cool with it?



6. The whole Kreiger angle is interesting. More examples of Luthen and the nascent Rebellion burning whomever they/he need to in order to ensure the Rebellion can continue and grow. Understandable, but also telling how morally gray the whole thing is....burning people you used to help you, compromising your principles, accepting strange requests like arranged marriages, going to bed with enemies, and always back-stabbing and self-interest going on even inside the Rebellion, the main protagonists of it. Even tho Luthen is protecting his ISB insider at all costs, it wouldn't surprise me if he burns him too the minute he no longer is needed -- when the Rebellion is actually there, has a face, is fully known by the Empire, an actual war has arrived).



7. I wonder if Kreiger as a character is a mere prop for this, or if he ends up a key character for season 2, somehow survives the ambush and becomes another sub-layer of the Andor over-arching story. We now have a face/actor for him (in that hologram image), so maybe he becomes an actual character.



8. This whole show started with Cassian searching for his sister, life and death matter for him, he literally killed two policemen, that started this whole trajectory for him. I know his mother or Luthen advised him to just forget about her, but it would seem an untidy story element if that was not pursued in the finale, and into season 2. She literally ceased to exist as a story element very early on, so it might seem like something not intended to be pursued further. But, at the same time, they spent the first three episodes heavily focused on young Cassian and young sister in their native planet, and that whole search for her, so to me it still would be untidy if she wasn't introduced as a character and she ends up being someone that isn't just a mere "oh hey sis, how's it hanging", but someone that is someone, someone that complicates the story.



9. Oh, and Bix as a character doesn't seem like has a road back to existence in the show. She's completely broken, tortured beyond repair, and even in that scene with her, it was implied (i think) that she lied to the Empire about Kreiger, in order to keep protecting Cassian, and Luthen, and that the Empire guy would and does know she's lying, and therefore, she ends up with another session with the torture doctor from which she will never return. Either she dies, or is rendered a literal vegetable in the finale, and that's that for her. Another good example of how Andor has given the Empire fangs, the brutality and horror of its rule, cold-blooded efficiency which all previous Star Wars has never quite shown as well.