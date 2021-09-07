Leopard Skin (Peacock) - S: Carla Gugino - premieres 11/17/22
Synopsis: Fleeing a botched diamond heist masterminded by crooked Judge Lasalle (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a criminal gang (Nora Arnezeder, Gentry White, Margot Bingham) seeks shelter in the remote paradise of Playa Perdida, Mexico in the beachside estate where two intriguing women, Alba and Batty (Carla Gugino, Gaite Jansen) live. Dark and humorous complications arise when they are joined by two dinner guests, documentary producer Max (Philip Winchester), his flighty girlfriend Maru (Amelia Eve) and the estates former housekeeper, Inocencia (Ana de la Reguera). When they are all taken hostage, murderous secrets, coldhearted betrayals and shocking desires bubble to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.
