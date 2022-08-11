Indiana Jones TV show in development for Disney+

Quote:

Disney is actively looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV show for Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.



The Mouse House and Lucasfilm have specifically been bringing up the possibility of a streaming show set in the world of the globe trotting archaeologist in general meetings with writers of late, sources say. They are still looking for a writer to take on the project, thus no plot details are available. Given that, it is unknown if a series would serve as a prequel to or spinoff of the film franchise, or if it would tie into the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, similar to how Disney has tied its Marvel shows on Disney+ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The move to potentially develop an Indiana Jones show comes as Harrison Ford has stated he is done playing the character after the fifth film, which is due out in 2023. In addition, sources say Disney is currently exploring a number of options to keep the franchise going, which could mean a series, new films, other media, or a combination thereof.



Reps for Lucasfilm declined to comment.



Should a series move forward, it would not be the first show about Indiana Jones to make it to air. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired for two seasons on ABC from 1992-1993, with four made-for-TV specials airing on The Family Channel (now Freeform) between 1994 and 1996. Ford made a cameo appearance in one episode, but the show focused primarily on the early years of the character with Sean Patrick Flanery and Corey Carrier playing him at different times in his life. George Hall played an elderly Jones, bookending each episode.



Indiana Jones is one of the most iconic pop culture characters of all time. Ford has played him in four blockbuster films to date  Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. George Lucas and Philip Kaufman created the character, with Stephen Spielberg having directed the first four films in the franchise. The fifth film is directed by James Mangold. Collectively, the four films have grossed nearly $1.3 billion worldwide.



The idea that Disney would want a show built around Indiana Jones is not altogether surprising. The media conglomerate has been harvesting the best known IP from its catalog to build up its streaming platform for years now. In addition to the successful launch of its Marvel shows, Disney+ also currently has multiple live-action Star Wars series on its roster, including the hit series The Mandalorian. Other examples include The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as upcoming shows like Willow and The Muppets Mayhem.