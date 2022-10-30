DVD Talk Forum

Netflix - From Scratch (Zoe Saldana)

Netflix - From Scratch (Zoe Saldana)

   
Netflix - From Scratch (Zoe Saldana)
So, my wife and I said let's watch something. So we choose From Scratch with Zoe Saldana, we knew nothing about it. We started last night at 11pm and we just finished all 8 episodes. Zoe Saldana was amazing in this and should win some type of award. The cast was fantastic and if you don't cry during this... you have to be dead inside. lol

