Netflix - From Scratch (Zoe Saldana)
#1
DVD Talk Special Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 1,422
Received 69 Likes on 44 Posts
Netflix - From Scratch (Zoe Saldana)
So, my wife and I said let's watch something. So we choose From Scratch with Zoe Saldana, we knew nothing about it. We started last night at 11pm and we just finished all 8 episodes. Zoe Saldana was amazing in this and should win some type of award. The cast was fantastic and if you don't cry during this... you have to be dead inside. lol
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off