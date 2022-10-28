Poker Face (Peacock) - C: Rian Johnson, S: Natasha Lyonne - premieres 1/26/23

Quote:

Natasha Lyonne is on the case in Peacocks upcoming series Poker Face, which is set to debut in January, the streamer announced Wednesday.



Along with the release date, Peacock also released the first teaser for the series from Knives Out and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. Throughout the 10-episode series, Lyonnes Charlie shows off her uncanny ability to determine when someone is lying by using it to solve crimes.



Among those crimes is a mysterious murder involving a host of characters, including Lil Rel Howery as a town sheriff who insists there was no foul play. You can watch the teaser trailer above.



Other guest stars will include Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.



In a joint statement Wednesday, Johnson and Lyonne said: Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasurethe exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see winultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.



We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogues gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog), the statement continued. Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her 69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.



Johnson and Lyonne also executive produce Poker Face alongside Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behren are co-executive producers. The series hails from T-Street and MRC Television.



Poker Face will debut with four episodes on Peacock on January 26. The remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays.