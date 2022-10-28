Cross - Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross - coming to Amazon
When James Pattersons Alex Cross finally makes its way to the small screen, the titular detective will look a lot like Aldis Hodge.
The City on a Hill actor has been tapped to headline Prime Videos Cross, a series based on Pattersons Alex Cross novels. The character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman via 1997s Kiss the Girls and 2001s Along Came a Spider. Tyler Perry also played the part in the 2012 film Alex Cross.
In Amazons Cross, which is being shepherded by Burn Notice vet Ben Watkins, Hodges protagonist is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify and ultimately capture the murderers. Hes brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions, per the streamer. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wifes murder has left him too damaged to receive it.
Hodge who is also a producer on Cross can currently be seen on the big screen in Black Adam. He also recurs on Amazon Freevees Leverage: Redemption revival series, which kicks off Season 2 on Nov. 16.
James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers, said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, in a statement. We are proud to work with James and Ben and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.
This marks the latest adaptation added to Prime Videos veritable bookshelf, with the streamer having previous found success with series based on Michael Connellys Harry Bosch, Tom Clancys Jack Ryan and Lee Childs Jack Reacher characters.
