Cross - Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross - coming to Amazon

When James Pattersons Alex Cross finally makes its way to the small screen, the titular detective will look a lot like Aldis Hodge.



The City on a Hill actor has been tapped to headline Prime Videos Cross, a series based on Pattersons Alex Cross novels. The character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman via 1997s Kiss the Girls and 2001s Along Came a Spider. Tyler Perry also played the part in the 2012 film Alex Cross.



In Amazons Cross, which is being shepherded by Burn Notice vet Ben Watkins, Hodges protagonist is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify  and ultimately capture  the murderers. Hes brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions, per the streamer. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wifes murder has left him too damaged to receive it.



Hodge  who is also a producer on Cross  can currently be seen on the big screen in Black Adam. He also recurs on Amazon Freevees Leverage: Redemption revival series, which kicks off Season 2 on Nov. 16.



James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers, said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, in a statement. We are proud to work with James and Ben and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.



This marks the latest adaptation added to Prime Videos veritable bookshelf, with the streamer having previous found success with series based on Michael Connellys Harry Bosch, Tom Clancys Jack Ryan and Lee Childs Jack Reacher characters.