re: Andor (S1E08) - "Narkina 5" - 10/26/22

Seeing as the Empire are looking for Cassian, and he's in a prison facility under the name Keef, reckon they'll eventually track him down, and the Empire itself will pull him out of there, to interrogate him about who Axis is, with the promise of freedom or the safety of Bix and his mom and his mining friend, if he divulges info. Cassian doesn't know yet (?) that Luthen (Axis) wants him dead before he can talk. So, it would seem not feasible he would talk, as then Luthen and the push of the Rebellion would get found out too soon. So there must be something else happen. Some kind of change of heart, a rescue.