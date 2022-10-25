Andor (S1E08) - "Narkina 5" - 10/26/22
Andor (S1E08) - "Narkina 5" - 10/26/22
re: Andor (S1E08) - "Narkina 5" - 10/26/22
This week's episode kicks off a two-episode story arc.
Per an interview clip I just heard this weekend with Tony Gilroy, the episodes and seasons will follow this structure for timeline/story arcs:
Season One - 5 BBY
Eps 1-3 are an arc (killing the cops & fallout from that)
Eps 4-6 are an arc (the heist)
Ep 7 is an "interstitial" episode
Eps 8-9 are an arc
Eps 10-12 are an arc
Season Two - Various Years
Eps 1-3: a story in 4 BBY
Eps 4-6: a story in 3 BBY
Eps 7-9: a story in 2 BBY
Eps 10-12: a story in 1-0 BBY, leading up to Andor taking off for where we first see him in Rogue One
re: Andor (S1E08) - "Narkina 5" - 10/26/22
Seeing as the Empire are looking for Cassian, and he's in a prison facility under the name Keef, reckon they'll eventually track him down, and the Empire itself will pull him out of there, to interrogate him about who Axis is, with the promise of freedom or the safety of Bix and his mom and his mining friend, if he divulges info. Cassian doesn't know yet (?) that Luthen (Axis) wants him dead before he can talk. So, it would seem not feasible he would talk, as then Luthen and the push of the Rebellion would get found out too soon. So there must be something else happen. Some kind of change of heart, a rescue.
