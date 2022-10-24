Netflix "The Watcher" limited series
Netflix "The Watcher" limited series
Has anyone watched this? I was quite disappointed with the ending. I know it's loosely based off of a true story, but it felt like very lazy writing to make nearly everyone look like a suspect at one point or another and then have an ending like that. They didn't have to go through the trouble to tie anything together at the end. There's not much need to go back and watch episodes again to try and catch clues you may have missed because there is not big revelation when all is said and done.
