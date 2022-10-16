DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

House of the Dragon (S1E09) - The Green Council - 10/16/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

House of the Dragon (S1E09) - The Green Council - 10/16/22

   
Old 10-16-22, 07:34 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,378
Likes: 0
Received 3,099 Likes on 2,101 Posts
House of the Dragon (S1E09) - The Green Council - 10/16/22

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-16-22, 08:13 PM
  #2  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,649
Received 271 Likes on 173 Posts
Re: House of the Dragon (S1E09) - The Green Council - 10/16/22
ooooh Solid Snake gonna mess shit up
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) - Series Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.