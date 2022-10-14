Re: The Rings of Power (S1E08) -- Season Finale -- "Alloyed" -- 10/14/22

Surprised this hasn't gotten more of a discussion here, but perhaps it's representative of the general waning interest...instead of building as the season progressed (as HotDragons has) it's declined. Overall I thought it was a strong finish, nothing surprising about the reveals - there was never any indication that the writers were sophisticated enough to give us anything other than the simplest of outcomes.



There was simply no need to be following five different groups in this season. You spend so little time with the characters that the season both moves too slow and too fast at the same time - the characters are one note, with motivations and decision making that doesn't feel real, as if they're just pieces being moved across the middle-earth map. You could've just spent this season with the elves, the stranger who they encounter and the creation of the first three rings imo.



I did think the actor who I didn't like previously seems to be much better in his new role now, just judging from his few scenes...so that's a positive. Looking forward to future seasons, but this whole thing is just destined to be something that should've been much better. Just from a business standpoint - why wouldn't they have hired top shelf showrunners, demand it look and feel like the films, and retain the services of the Tolkien lore advisors?