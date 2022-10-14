DVD Talk Forum

The English (Amazon) S: Emily Blunt - premieres 11/11/22

The English (Amazon) S: Emily Blunt - premieres 11/11/22

   
The English (Amazon) S: Emily Blunt - premieres 11/11/22


An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destinationthe new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.
Re: The English (Amazon) S: Emily Blunt - premieres 11/11/22
I watched the trailer yesterday and thought it looked crazy.
