High School (Freevee) - based on the memoir of the band Tegan & Sara

High School, an eight-episode coming-of-age drama based on the New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name from Grammy-nominated platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. The first four episodes of High School will premiere on Friday, October 14, with new episodes available every Friday exclusively on Amazon Freevee. Produced by Amazon Studios and Emmy-and Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment, High School is a story about finding your own identity - a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own. Told through a backdrop of '90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Cobie Smulders

· Kyle Bornheimer

· Railey Gilliland as Tegan

· Seazynn Gilliland as Sara



CREW INFORMATION:

· Carina Sposato as CO-EP

· Clea DuVall as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Dede Gardner as EP

· Jeremy Kleiner as EP

· Laura Kittrell as EP

· Sara Quin as BOOK/EP

· Tegan Quin as BOOK/EP