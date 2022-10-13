DVD Talk Forum

The Watcher (Netflix) S: Naomi Watts, Cannavale, C: Ryan Murphy - premieres 10/13/22

   
The Watcher (Netflix) S: Naomi Watts, Cannavale, C: Ryan Murphy - premieres 10/13/22

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself The Watcher are just the beginning as the neighborhoods sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous Watcher house in New Jersey.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bobby Cannavale
· Christopher McDonald
· Henry Hunter Hall
· Isabel Gravitt
· Jennifer Coolidge
· Joe Mantello
· Luke David Blumm
· Margo Martindale
· Mia Farrow
· Michael Nouri
· Naomi Watts
· Noma Dumezweni
· Richard Kind
· Terry Kinney

CREW INFORMATION:
· Ariel Schulman as EP
· Bryan Unkeless as EP
· Eric Newman as EP
· Henry Joost as EP
· Ian Brennan as CRTR/EP
· Ryan Murphy as CRTR/EP
