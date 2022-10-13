The Watcher (Netflix) S: Naomi Watts, Cannavale, C: Ryan Murphy - premieres 10/13/22
The Watcher (Netflix) S: Naomi Watts, Cannavale, C: Ryan Murphy - premieres 10/13/22
After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself The Watcher are just the beginning as the neighborhoods sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous Watcher house in New Jersey.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bobby Cannavale
· Christopher McDonald
· Henry Hunter Hall
· Isabel Gravitt
· Jennifer Coolidge
· Joe Mantello
· Luke David Blumm
· Margo Martindale
· Mia Farrow
· Michael Nouri
· Naomi Watts
· Noma Dumezweni
· Richard Kind
· Terry Kinney
CREW INFORMATION:
· Ariel Schulman as EP
· Bryan Unkeless as EP
· Eric Newman as EP
· Henry Joost as EP
· Ian Brennan as CRTR/EP
· Ryan Murphy as CRTR/EP
