She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22
There are some rumors out there about the finale, and if true it sounds pretty wild.
Just read the spoilers and... huh... wonder how that will go over.
Definitely getting into Deadpool territory. Kind of surprised they didn't save that wacky shit for his debut in the MCU.
Hmmmm. Think they went a little too far with the meta. It worked better in the comics when Byrne etc did stuff like this.
Great stuff.
