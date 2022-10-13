DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22

   
Old 10-12-22, 12:21 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,341
Likes: 0
Received 3,087 Likes on 2,093 Posts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22



There are some rumors out there about the finale, and if true it sounds pretty wild.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-12-22, 05:33 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 39,389
Received 1,519 Likes on 1,091 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22
Just read the spoilers and... huh... wonder how that will go over.

Spoiler:

Definitely getting into Deadpool territory. Kind of surprised they didn't save that wacky shit for his debut in the MCU.

Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-13-22, 02:32 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,463
Received 101 Likes on 77 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22
Hmmmm. Think they went a little too far with the meta. It worked better in the comics when Byrne etc did stuff like this.
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-13-22, 06:58 AM
  #4  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,341
Likes: 0
Received 3,087 Likes on 2,093 Posts
Re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E09) - Season Finale - "Whose Show is This" - 10/13/22
Great stuff.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.