Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

   
Old 10-11-22, 02:43 PM
Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Old 10-11-22, 02:45 PM
Re: Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
I figured I would put this here since she’s best known from her long run on Murder She Wrote
Old 10-11-22, 02:54 PM
Re: Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Old 10-11-22, 03:07 PM
Re: Legendary TV, Broadway, and Movie actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
And the really terrible thing is she is the only one smart enough to solve her own murder.
