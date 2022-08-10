DVD Talk Forum

Wolf Pack (Paramount +) -- S: Sarah Michelle Gellar -- From the creator of Teen Wolf -- Premieres 1/26/23



Premiering at New York Comic Con 2022, the teaser for Wolf Pack offers a first look at the gripping new Paramount+ Original series following a group of teenagers whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.




NY Comic Con released this teaser trailer yesterday. This new show was announced at SDCC.
