re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22

When the series started out, Jen was confident as a lawyer and confident about her ability to handle super-powers. Then she spent too many episodes being put upon and on the defensive. I liked that meeting Daredevil brought that confidence back, even though she got her ass handed to her in court (she should have figured out the jet fuel thing before going to trial). So I enjoyed this episode much more than the last two.



Just 9 episodes instead of 10 for this series, apparently, so I am curious how it concludes, but I don't think the series has done much as a whole besides be a pleasant diversion, which is okay, but just okay, no great shakes.



ETA: both wikipedia and imdb list a ninth episode coming next week