She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22

   
10-05-22, 03:09 PM
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22


10-05-22, 03:29 PM
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22
10-06-22, 03:18 AM
TomOpus
 
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22
Nice seeing Matt in action again (in more ways than one) Walk of shame!

"Ribbit and rip it!"

I like that there's a good amount of minor swearing.
10-06-22, 03:29 AM
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22
When the series started out, Jen was confident as a lawyer and confident about her ability to handle super-powers. Then she spent too many episodes being put upon and on the defensive. I liked that meeting Daredevil brought that confidence back, even though she got her ass handed to her in court (she should have figured out the jet fuel thing before going to trial). So I enjoyed this episode much more than the last two.

Just 9 episodes instead of 10 for this series, apparently, so I am curious how it concludes, but I don't think the series has done much as a whole besides be a pleasant diversion, which is okay, but just okay, no great shakes.

ETA: both wikipedia and imdb list a ninth episode coming next week
10-06-22, 03:51 AM
TomOpus
 
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E08) - "Ribbit and Rip it" - 10/6/22
Originally Posted by Count Dooku
Just 9 episodes instead of 10 for this series, apparently, so I am curious how it concludes, but I don't think the series has done much as a whole besides be a pleasant diversion, which is okay, but just okay, no great shakes.

ETA: both wikipedia and imdb list a ninth episode coming next week
I think pleasant diversion is fine. And I see that 9th ep listed. I think I initially looked at the Wiki wrong.
