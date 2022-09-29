American Horry Story: NYC (FX) - Season 11 Thread - premieres 10/19/22

Quote:

Well, here’s a familiar scene: After months of rumors, leaks and rampant speculation, a new season of American Horror Story has at last been confirmed.



Season 11 of Ryan Murphy’s FX horror franchise will be titled American Horror Story: NYC, TVLine can confirm. The new season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19 with the premiere of the first two episodes. (Episodes will stream next day on Hulu.)



The cast will include a mix of Horror Story newbies and returning favorites, including: Zachary Quinto (who previously appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of AHS), Sandra Bernhard (who co-starred in Murphy’s Pose) and Charlie Carver (who has collaborated with Murphy on Netflix’s Ratched and The Boys in the Band). Rounding out the ensemble is Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone.