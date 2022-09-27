LA Brea (NBC) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 9/27/22

Quote:

"LA BREA""THE NEXT DAY" ORIGINAL09/27/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : PREMIERE: Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group. Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they're fit to survive in 10,000 BC. Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time. TV-PG