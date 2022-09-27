LA Brea (NBC) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 9/27/22
LA Brea (NBC) -- Season 2 -- Premieres 9/27/22
"LA BREA"
"THE NEXT DAY" ORIGINAL
09/27/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : PREMIERE: Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group. Gavin, Izzy and Ella question whether they're fit to survive in 10,000 BC. Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time. TV-PG
Read more: Listings - LA BREA on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com Listings - LA BREA on NBC | TheFutonCritic.com
14 episode second season.
Once again, this is filmed entirely on location in Australia.
