The Rookie (ABC) -- Season 5 -- Premieres 9/25/22

ABC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE FOR THE WEEK OF SEPT. 19, 2022SUNDAY, SEPT. 2510:00-11:00 p.m. - THE ROOKIE: "Double Down" (501) (Season Premiere)Officer John Nolan's is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she's not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise. (TV-14)