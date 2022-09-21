DVD Talk Forum

Dahmer (Netflix) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 9/21/22

Dahmer (Netflix) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 9/21/22

   
Dahmer (Netflix) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 9/21/22
Anyone planning on checking this out? Looks like a 10 part series starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.
Just started it and I know Im bias considering Im from Wisconsin, but his accent is really distracting. It sounds more like stereotypical Chicago than anything.
