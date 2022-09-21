Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
Anyone planning on checking this out? Looks like a 10 part series starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.
Just started it and I know Im bias considering Im from Wisconsin, but his accent is really distracting. It sounds more like stereotypical Chicago than anything.
re: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
I will, even though I've seen many of the docs out there. I figured there already was a thread.
re: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
Yuck. No thanks.
re: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
I don't care for people making money off this monster's life. Hard pass.
re: Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) 9/21/22
This is the third Netflix / Dahmer project in a year. Talk about overkill.
