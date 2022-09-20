Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - Episodes 1, 2, 3 - 9/21/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,076
Likes: 0
Received 3,023 Likes on 2,051 Posts
Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - Episodes 1, 2, 3 - 9/21/22
Wednesday, September 21
Disney+ Originals
Andor
3-Episode Premiere
Episodes 1-3
The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Disney+ Originals
Andor
3-Episode Premiere
Episodes 1-3
The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 12,026
Received 1,080 Likes on 638 Posts
Re: Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - Episodes 1, 2, 3 - 9/21/22
New Star Wars references Old Star Wars
"Fans" - Too many callbacks, broaden the universe, let it stand on its own!
New Star Wars doesn't reference Old Star Wars
"Fans" - It's like they don't even CARE about the fans!
"Fans" - Too many callbacks, broaden the universe, let it stand on its own!
New Star Wars doesn't reference Old Star Wars
"Fans" - It's like they don't even CARE about the fans!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off