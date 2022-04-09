DVD Talk Forum

Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22

Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22

   
Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22


Wednesday, September 21

Disney+ Originals

Andor

3-Episode Premiere

Episodes 1-3

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
re: Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22
The way I hear it, there are not enough fan service easter eggs in this, so it's no good.
re: Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22
New Star Wars references Old Star Wars

"Fans" - Too many callbacks, broaden the universe, let it stand on its own!

New Star Wars doesn't reference Old Star Wars

"Fans" - It's like they don't even CARE about the fans!
Re: Andor (S1E01, E02, E03) - "Episode 1, 2, 3" - 9/21/22
The beginning of Episode 1 felt more Blade Runner than Star Wars.
