Reboot (Hulu) - S: Key, Greer, Reiser, Knoxville, Bloom, Yu, Worthy - premieres 9/20/22

Quote:

Hulu reboots an early 2000's family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Calum Worthy as Zack

Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber

Judy Greer as Bree Marie Larson

Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling

Krista Marie Yu as Elaine

Paul Reiser as Gordon

Rachel Bloom as Hannah



CREW INFORMATION:

Danielle Stokdyk as EP

Jeff Morton as EP

John Enbom as EP

Steve Levitan as CRTR/EP