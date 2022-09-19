Reboot (Hulu) - S: Key, Greer, Reiser, Knoxville, Bloom, Yu, Worthy - premieres 9/20/22

Quote:

Hulu reboots an early 2000's family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Calum Worthy as Zack

· Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber

· Judy Greer as Bree Marie Larson

· Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling

· Krista Marie Yu as Elaine

· Paul Reiser as Gordon

· Rachel Bloom as Hannah



CREW INFORMATION:

· Danielle Stokdyk as EP

· Jeff Morton as EP

· John Enbom as EP

· Steve Levitan as CRTR/EP

