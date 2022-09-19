Reboot (Hulu) - S: Key, Greer, Reiser, Knoxville, Bloom, Yu, Worthy - premieres 9/20/22
Hulu reboots an early 2000's family sitcom, forcing its dysfunctional cast back together. Now they must deal with their unresolved issues in today's fast-changing world.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Calum Worthy as Zack
· Johnny Knoxville as Clay Barber
· Judy Greer as Bree Marie Larson
· Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling
· Krista Marie Yu as Elaine
· Paul Reiser as Gordon
· Rachel Bloom as Hannah
CREW INFORMATION:
· Danielle Stokdyk as EP
· Jeff Morton as EP
· John Enbom as EP
· Steve Levitan as CRTR/EP
