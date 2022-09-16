Re: The Rings of Power (S1E04)  The Great Wave  9/15/22

*It's a pain in the ass to use the spoilers in these individual threads, so if you haven't watched the show, get the fuck out of here*



Now that was some rock 'n roll!



Called it on the Regent having a Palantiri.



Well, with Adar, he very well could be Sauron considering Sauron had many names. Adar is disfigured, so I wouldn't be surprised if he pretties himself up a bit before he reveals himself to the elves and Celebrimbor. I really liked how the orcs took to him when one of them was mortally injured and Adar released him from his suffering. It sort of humanized the orcs a bit more than just them being mindless masses of fodder. They were a tribe or a collective for a second there.



Theo has a bigger piece to play here than I thought. He may very well be the Witch King of Angmar now. He's on his way to being corrupted by that morgul blade. Durin's scenes were also cool and the stuff they were digging for, the mithril! Makes me think they are digging too deep and that the Balrog of Moira is going to fuck them all up now at some point.



That hand of the Regent dude is a funny guy and likes to butter up the crowd with premium booze, so we'll see more of him trying to ascend the Monarchy or whatever it's called.



This had tidbits of action, but lots of cool expansion and plot points were showcased. No Harfoots or The Stranger either for those keeping tabs.