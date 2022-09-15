DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22

   
Old 09-15-22, 04:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,595
Received 331 Likes on 260 Posts
The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22

For the first time in “Challenge” history, players will be paired with their closest ally in real life for Season 38 of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.” MTV announced Thursday that Season 38 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Teams
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
Nam Vo and Emmy Russ
Devin Walker and Tori Deal
Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea
Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox
Kailah Bird and Sam Bird
Turbo and Tamara Alfaro
Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo
Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald
Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser
Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider
Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle
Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez
Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira
Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo
Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark
Last edited by lwhy?; 09-15-22 at 05:29 PM.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-15-22, 04:44 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Spiderbite's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,466
Received 263 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
Jordan and Aneesa? Really? He trying to do some reputation repair there with that choice?
Spiderbite is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-15-22, 05:23 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,047
Received 183 Likes on 134 Posts
Re: The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
Is this the first season with Tori and Jordan since they split?

Where's The Goof?
windom is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-15-22, 05:28 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,595
Received 331 Likes on 260 Posts
Re: The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
Originally Posted by windom View Post
Is this the first season with Tori and Jordan since they split?

Where's The Goof?
It is. The goof was only an alternate this season. No goof this season, but we have to deal with Fessy.
lwhy? is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.