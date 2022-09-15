The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22

For the first time in “Challenge” history, players will be paired with their closest ally in real life for Season 38 of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.” MTV announced Thursday that Season 38 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.TeamsAmber Borzotra and Chauncey PalmerNam Vo and Emmy RussDevin Walker and Tori DealFessy Shaffaat and Moriah JadeaLaurel Stucky and Jakk MaddoxKailah Bird and Sam BirdTurbo and Tamara AlfaroNelson Thomas and Nurys MateoJay Starrett and Michele FitzgeraldHoracio Gutierrez and Olivia KaiserKim Traenka and Colleen SchneiderJohnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn RochelleTommy Bracco and Analyse TalaveraJohnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany GonzalezJordan Wiseley and Aneesa FerreiraDarrell Taylor and Veronica PortilloKaycee Clark and Kenny Clark