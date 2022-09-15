The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,595
Received 331 Likes on 260 Posts
The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
For the first time in “Challenge” history, players will be paired with their closest ally in real life for Season 38 of “The Challenge: Ride or Dies.” MTV announced Thursday that Season 38 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
Teams
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
Nam Vo and Emmy Russ
Devin Walker and Tori Deal
Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea
Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox
Kailah Bird and Sam Bird
Turbo and Tamara Alfaro
Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo
Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald
Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser
Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider
Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle
Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez
Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira
Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo
Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark
Last edited by lwhy?; 09-15-22 at 05:29 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 14,466
Received 263 Likes on 184 Posts
Re: The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Dies (MTV) 10/12/22
Jordan and Aneesa? Really? He trying to do some reputation repair there with that choice?
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,595
Received 331 Likes on 260 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off