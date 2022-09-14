Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch for raping a 4 year old
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,468
Likes: 0
Received 28 Likes on 19 Posts
Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch for raping a 4 year old
And I thought Jake was the loser...
https://okmagazine.com/p/josh-harris-axed-deadliest-catch-sexual-assault-allegations/
According to reports, Harris, who was supposedly 15 or 16 at the time, allegedly digitally, vaginally, and orally assaulted a 4-year-old girl. "SSG detectives went to the victim's residence and collected some further evidence," the arrest report stated, noting that Harris' semen was "found at the scene of the crime."
However, according to the paperwork, the reality star was not taken into custody and arrested until 1999 due to a delay in DNA processing. In the end, Harris pleaded to a lesser charge: assault 4 and immoral communication with a minor.
https://okmagazine.com/p/josh-harris-axed-deadliest-catch-sexual-assault-allegations/
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 39,274
Received 1,213 Likes on 940 Posts
Re: Josh Harris fired from Deadliest Catch for raping a 4 year old
I must be missing something... yeah there was a one year delay in charging him but what brought his firing about 23 years later?
