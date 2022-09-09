She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 40,020
Likes: 0
Received 3,001 Likes on 2,041 Posts
She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22
Last edited by Goldberg74; 09-15-22 at 05:34 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,846
Received 465 Likes on 331 Posts
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Like OMG.. I can do without her watching the Sopranos with Wongers. As if.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 16,716
Received 478 Likes on 352 Posts
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
#5
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Orlando, FL
Posts: 2,243
Likes: 0
Received 131 Likes on 74 Posts
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
#6
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 39,139
Received 1,458 Likes on 1,050 Posts
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Maybe the Hulk will fight Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars.
#7
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 46,055
Received 542 Likes on 467 Posts
#8
DVD Talk Legend
#10
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Signal Hill, CA
Posts: 3,504
Received 67 Likes on 45 Posts
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
I have not been a fan of this series due to its lack of seriousness, but I changed my expectations of what this series is about and enjoyed this episode quite a bit. Laughed at many scenes (the fashion designer, the ex-dates, the lawyer representing Jennifer, the court room scenes, etc.)
Not sure how this series will mesh with the more serious Marvel universe (or if it even will), but for a superhero comedy show it beats out Mr. Terrific and Captain Nice (if anyone remembers those shows.)
Not sure how this series will mesh with the more serious Marvel universe (or if it even will), but for a superhero comedy show it beats out Mr. Terrific and Captain Nice (if anyone remembers those shows.)
Spoiler:
Nice to see the Daredevil cowl in this show, but the Daredevil series with its gritty violence and dark themes don't seem to match up well with the She-Hulk show. Will see if Daredevil makes his appearance by the end of this series.
#11
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22
I find it rather ironic that Disney, perhaps the most aggressive company at filing trademark infringement lawsuits, has a show on their channel in which the lead character wins a trademark case against the person who actually owns the trademark.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off