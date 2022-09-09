She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22

Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22

Spoiler: Nice to see the Daredevil cowl in this show, but the Daredevil series with its gritty violence and dark themes don't seem to match up well with the She-Hulk show. Will see if Daredevil makes his appearance by the end of this series.





I have not been a fan of this series due to its lack of seriousness, but I changed my expectations of what this series is about and enjoyed this episode quite a bit. Laughed at many scenes (the fashion designer, the ex-dates, the lawyer representing Jennifer, the court room scenes, etc.)Not sure how this series will mesh with the more serious Marvel universe (or if it even will), but for a superhero comedy show it beats out Mr. Terrific and Captain Nice (if anyone remembers those shows.)