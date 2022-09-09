DVD Talk Forum

She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22

   
Old 09-14-22, 12:04 PM
She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22

Old 09-14-22, 12:39 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Like OMG.. I can do without her watching the Sopranos with Wongers. As if.
Old 09-14-22, 01:16 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
I love the MCU.

Can someone quickly convince me to watch this?
Old 09-14-22, 01:19 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
I love the MCU.

Can someone quickly convince me to watch this?
Do you love Wong? Are you OK with female empowerment storylines? If yes, then give it a shot. If you're someone whom would roll their eyes at a strong female lead, pass completely. Unless something is coming later on we don't know about, this show doesn't appear to tie into the overall MCU story arc the way something like Falcon/Winter Soldier did.
Old 09-14-22, 04:48 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Originally Posted by Noonan View Post
Unless something is coming later on we don't know about, this show doesn't appear to tie into the overall MCU story arc the way something like Falcon/Winter Soldier did.
I mean, there's a lot of thought that Bruce's story in the first couple episodes is leading into a World War Hulk plot.
Old 09-14-22, 06:28 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Maybe the Hulk will fight Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on Battleworld in Avengers: Secret Wars.
Old 09-14-22, 06:53 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
I love the MCU.

Can someone quickly convince me to watch this?
because it’s turn your brain off, farcical and fun.
Old 09-14-22, 06:59 PM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Originally Posted by Troy Stiffler View Post
I love the MCU.

Can someone quickly convince me to watch this?
Truly, truly odd. If you love the MCU, why would you have to be convinced to watch an MCU show?
Old 09-15-22, 04:27 AM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
Well, they really leaned into being a show that guys can hate on with this one.
Old 09-15-22, 04:49 AM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 9/15/22
I have not been a fan of this series due to its lack of seriousness, but I changed my expectations of what this series is about and enjoyed this episode quite a bit. Laughed at many scenes (the fashion designer, the ex-dates, the lawyer representing Jennifer, the court room scenes, etc.)

Not sure how this series will mesh with the more serious Marvel universe (or if it even will), but for a superhero comedy show it beats out Mr. Terrific and Captain Nice (if anyone remembers those shows.)
Spoiler:
Nice to see the Daredevil cowl in this show, but the Daredevil series with its gritty violence and dark themes don't seem to match up well with the She-Hulk show. Will see if Daredevil makes his appearance by the end of this series.

Old 09-15-22, 06:22 AM
Re: She-Hulk (S1E05) - Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans - 9/15/22
I find it rather ironic that Disney, perhaps the most aggressive company at filing trademark infringement lawsuits, has a show on their channel in which the lead character wins a trademark case against the person who actually owns the trademark.
