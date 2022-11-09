DVD Talk Forum

Monarch (FOX) -- S: Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins -- Premieres 9/11/22

Monarch (FOX) -- S: Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins -- Premieres 9/11/22

   
Monarch (FOX) -- S: Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins -- Premieres 9/11/22





MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about country music royalty. The Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon) and her beloved husband, Albie Roman (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner Trace Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom on a special encore of the "Stop at Nothing" series premiere episode of MONARCH airing Sunday, Sept. 11 (9:01-10:00 PM ET / 8:01-9:01 PM CT / 7:01-8:00 PM MT / 8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX. (MRC-101) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Cast: Susan Sarandon as Dottie Roman; Trace Adkins as Albie Roman; Anna Friel as Nicky Roman; Joshua Sasse as Luke Roman; Beth Ditto as Gigi Tucker-Roman; Meagan Holder as Kayla Tucker-Roman; Inigo Pascual as Ace Grayson; Martha Higareda as Catt Phoenix; Emma Milani as Ana Phoenix

Guest Cast: Matrina McBride as Herself; Adam Croasdell as Clive Grayson; Callum Kerr as Wade Stellings; Kevin Cahoon as Earl; Faith Prince as Nellie Cantrell; Ava Grace as Tatum Grayson


Reminds me a little of Nashville.

This was supposed to premiere January 2022, but was delayed because of COVID

DVD Talk Hero
 
Re: Monarch (FOX) -- S: Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins -- Premieres 9/11/22
I think this is supposed to be the country version of Empire.
