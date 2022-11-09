Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Quote:



Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project") has been cast in the titular role in Disney+'s fantastical live action series "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," it was announced today by the streaming service. The epic adventure is based on - and closely aligned with - Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. The Disney Branded Television series, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and will go into production this summer. "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.



