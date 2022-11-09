Rank the MCU Disney+ series so far

OK, we've had quite a few of the MCU series on Disney+ so far now, so I thought it'd be entertaining seeing how they stack up.



I'm actually fonder of some of the ones that seem to be less regarded around here and didn't like some of the ones as much that others did, but whatevs. Disney+ series ONLY, none of the Netflix or other stuff like Runaways and Legion:



1. Loki

2. Hawkeye

3. She-Hulk

4. WandaVision

5. Captain America and the Winter Soldier

6. Ms Marvel

7. What If?

8. Moon Knight



Your rankings?