The Rings of Power (S1E03) -- "Adar" -- 9/8/22
Arondir finds himself a captive; Galadriel and Halbrand explore a legendary kingdom; Elendil is given a new assignment; Nori faces the consequences.
Just finished watching the 3rd episode. There were some brutal hints of violence for good measure throughout, as well.
I initially thought that Halbrand was being set up as Sauron - his body language/kinesthetic game was strong. The scene where
he gives a smirk to the men at the blacksmith felt like foreshadowing, that is, until it ended. I'll go with the Witch King instead theory for now, since there was some dialogue that hinted his bloodline was fucked.
Warg was creepy looking - it was malformed and had the head and face of a chihuahua.
