The Peripheral (Amazon) S: Chloë Grace Moretz, EP: Nolan, Joy - premieres 10/21/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,926
Likes: 0
Received 2,986 Likes on 2,034 Posts
The Peripheral (Amazon) S: Chloë Grace Moretz, EP: Nolan, Joy - premieres 10/21/22
The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.
Flynne Fisher lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence.
But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world.
Flynne Fisher lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence.
But this isn’t like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne’s world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it’s also dangerous. As Flynne searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and for what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne and her family in her own world.
Prime Video has released the first trailer for The Peripheral, the long-gestating sci-fi drama from Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films. It’s based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson.
Premiering Oct. 21, 2022., The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, until the future comes calling for her.
The drama also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).
The Peripheral had been in the works at Amazon since early 2018. In April 2019, Nolan and Joy signed a massive overall deal with Amazon Studios after lengthy stints at WBTV.
The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films.
Executive producers are creator/showrunner Scott B. Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, Athena Wickham, Nolan, Joy, and Steven Hoban.
Premiering Oct. 21, 2022., The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) as Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future, until the future comes calling for her.
The drama also stars Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), JJ Feild (TURN: Washington’s Spies), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (The Conners), Adelind Horan (The Deuce), Alex Hernandez (UnReal), Katie Leung (Chimerica), Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Melinda Page Hamilton (Messiah), Chris Coy (The Deuce), and Austin Rising (Alt).
The Peripheral had been in the works at Amazon since early 2018. In April 2019, Nolan and Joy signed a massive overall deal with Amazon Studios after lengthy stints at WBTV.
The Peripheral is produced by Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Kilter Films.
Executive producers are creator/showrunner Scott B. Smith, director Vincenzo Natali, Greg Plageman, Athena Wickham, Nolan, Joy, and Steven Hoban.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,721
Received 679 Likes on 547 Posts
Re: The Peripheral (Amazon) S: Chloë Grace Moretz, EP: Nolan, Joy - premieres 10/21/22
Looks pretty neat, happy about the lack of bear suits.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off