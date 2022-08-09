Star Trek Day 2022

Join Star Trek fans from around the world for a global live-streamed celebration on Star Trek Day, Sept. 8. Hosted by Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Star Trek Day features conversations with the stars of Star Trek, sneak peeks of what's to come, and big announcements from across the Star Trek Universe! Star Trek Day 2022 streams live on the Paramount+ YouTube channel and on StarTrek.com/Day on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.





Similar to 2021, but it's being live streamed a few hours earlier. They are probably going to show some trailers including the final season of Picard I would guess. And maybe the 2nd season of Strange New Worlds since that wrapped filming.Here is the live stream announcementI know the majority of you will likely be at work and can't watch it live.Here is the schedule. The show is 7 segments, so it probably won't be as long as last year. Last year was a little bloated.