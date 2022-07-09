The Challenge: Untold History Documentary (MTV) 9/21/22

The docuseries features over 30 competitors including Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Rachel Robinson, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams, who will each share stories that never made it to air during their time on the franchise. In addition to current and past competitors, the doc will include commentary from producers and media analysts.

Three week “documentary event” that should lead up to the Premiere of the next MTV season.​​