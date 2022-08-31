The Rings of Power (S1E01,E02) -- Episode 1 and Episode 2 -- 9/1/22
The Rings of Power (S1E01,E02) -- Episode 1 and Episode 2 -- 9/1/22
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.
Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.
8 episode 1st season. Premieres Thursday at 9pm ET. Just getting this going a little early.
2 episodes will drop. I only went with The Rings of Power as the title because the full title is way too long for a thread.
If you saw the early Cinemark theatrical screening, please hold off on talking detailed spoilers at least until 11pm ET tomorrow just to give some here time to watch it in one sitting.
Re: The Rings of Power (S1E01,E02) -- Episode 1 and Episode 2 -- 9/1/22
We went to the Cinemark premier tonight and it did feel theater quality. They took our cell phones going in, wasn't expecting that, but whatever. And they did give a $10 concession voucher for each ticket.
I won't spoil anything with the details. As expected a lot of character buildup/introduction the first hour. Some decent suspense throughout the second episode, and dwarf city looks like a fun place.
The casting seems pretty solid, no complaints.
I'm not a big LOTR follower, but liked it well enough. My wife is really into the books/movies/world, and she thought it was good also. I'm sure the internet will pick it apart, but we are in for the series, I think.
