Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22

   
Old 08-31-22, 02:28 PM
Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22


Bowing Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere, Survivor Season 43 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji. “These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance,” per CBS. “They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

The Eye network stresses that the individuals competing are from “diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”


Cassidy Clark
Age: 26
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Current Residence: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Designer


Cody Assenmacher
Age: 35
Hometown: Preston, Iowa
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Elevator sales


Dwight Moore
Age: 22
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.
Occupation: Graduate student


Elisabeth "Elie" Scott
Age: 31
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Clinical psychologist



Geo Bustamante
Age: 36
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Project manager

James Jones
James Jones
Age: 37
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Event planner


Jeanine Zheng
Age: 24
Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.
Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.
Occupation: UX designer


Jesse Lopez
Age: 30
Hometown: Venice, Calif.
Current Residence: Durham, N.C.
Occupation: Political science PhD


Justine Brennan
Age: 29
Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.
Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.
Occupation: Cyber security sales


Karla Cruz Godoy
Age: 28
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current Residence: Newark, Del.
Occupation: Educational project manager


Lindsay Carmine
Age: 42
Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.
Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.
Occupation: Pediatric nurse


Mike "Gabler" Gabler
Age: 52
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho
Occupation: Heart valve specialist


Morriah Young
Age: 28
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Teacher


Nneka Ejere
Age: 43
Hometown: Weatherford, Texas
Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas
Occupation: Pharmacist


Noelle Lambert
Age: 25
Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.
Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.
Occupation: U.S. Paralympian


Owen Knight
Age: 30
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: College admissions director


Ryan Medrano
Age: 25
Hometown: Savannah, Ga.
Current Residence: El Paso, Texas
Occupation: Warehouse associate


Sami Layadi
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Pet cremator
Old 08-31-22, 03:00 PM
Re: Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22
So what's the premise for this season? I dropped out of 42 about 3/4 of the way through because it was such a boring cast (and my contestant was eliminated already).
Old 08-31-22, 03:05 PM
Re: Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
So what's the premise for this season? I dropped out of 42 about 3/4 of the way through because it was such a boring cast (and my contestant was eliminated already).
Old 08-31-22, 03:08 PM
Re: Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22
So in other words, exactly the same as the last two seasons, except maybe a reunion in the United States?
Old 08-31-22, 03:13 PM
Re: Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
So in other words, exactly the same as the last two seasons, except maybe a reunion in the United States?
Sounds like it...
