Re: Survivor Season 43 Premieres 9/21/22

Quote: Decker Originally Posted by So what's the premise for this season? I dropped out of 42 about 3/4 of the way through because it was such a boring cast (and my contestant was eliminated already).

This is from TVLine: "Bowing Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere,Season 43 will see 18 new players stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji. These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance, per CBS. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.The Eye network stresses that the individuals competing are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize."