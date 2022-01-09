re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E03) - The People vs. Emil Blonsky - 9/1/22

That Megan thee Stallion stuff was crinnnnnggge, but then again Im old.



The Abomination/Wong stuff makes no logical sense whatsoever. Why would Wong bust a random villain out of prison for a training exercise at a fight club??



that said its still a fun show, mostly thanks to Tatiana, but the plotting feels rather haphazard. And whatever happened to Titania, who had like one line and vanished?

