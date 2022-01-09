DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E03) - The People vs. Emil Blonsky - 9/1/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E03) - The People vs. Emil Blonsky - 9/1/22

   
Old 08-31-22, 01:33 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,881
Likes: 0
Received 2,980 Likes on 2,030 Posts
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E03) - The People vs. Emil Blonsky - 9/1/22

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-01-22, 04:17 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,445
Received 96 Likes on 72 Posts
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E03) - The People vs. Emil Blonsky - 9/1/22
That Megan thee Stallion stuff was crinnnnnggge, but then again Im old.

The Abomination/Wong stuff makes no logical sense whatsoever. Why would Wong bust a random villain out of prison for a training exercise at a fight club??

 that said its still a fun show, mostly thanks to Tatiana, but the plotting feels rather haphazard. And whatever happened to Titania, who had like one line and vanished?
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
That Dirty Black Bag (AMC+) - S: Dominic Cooper - premieres 3/10/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.