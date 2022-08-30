DVD Talk Forum

Seinfeld on Netflix?

Seinfeld on Netflix?

   
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,983
Received 532 Likes on 459 Posts
Seinfeld on Netflix?
So I’ve seen the syndicated broadcasts of Seinfeld at least 50+ times and know it like the back of my hand.

Now, I’m streaming for first time on Netflix and have been noticing very short scenes at the beginning or end that I’ve never see on regular TV ever before.

So, my question is: are these like extended versions? Is that like the physical media’s episodes? Some do seem out of place; like in The Yada Yada episode it begins with Jerry and George peeing very close to each other at stalls. Not every episode, but some. They are neat little treats, but what are they exactly?
RichC2
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,702
Received 674 Likes on 543 Posts
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
The Seinfeld episodes that aired on TV are trimmed to fit time slots.

The DVD and streaming versions of the show have short extra shots that were always intended to be there but were excised for TV.
Gizmo
 
Gizmo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 31,336
Received 69 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
Original NBC airings. The ones we've probably seen in repeats have been trimmed/sped up for more commercials.
OldBoy
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,983
Received 532 Likes on 459 Posts
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
It’s great really. It keeps it fresh seeing these little extra tidbits I’ve never seen before. Is that true of all series’ that stream, longer than original broadcast?
Gizmo
 
Gizmo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Formerly known as "GizmoDVD"/Southern CA
Posts: 31,336
Received 69 Likes on 61 Posts
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
Older shows, probably. I imagine Friends, The Office etc, have all been trimmed for syndication.

Nowadays, they have really short run times. Most of the CBS shows are only 18-19 minutes, down from 21-22 from a few years ago, Young Sheldon sometimes is 18:xx.
Count Dooku
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,368
Received 594 Likes on 446 Posts
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
It's likely every sitcom you've ever watched in syndicated reruns has had something cut out to create extra ad time. It was fairly common for sitcoms to have a brief tag scene after the last ad break and before the credits. This is what was usually removed because it was easy and did not affect the main story which always wrapped up before the ad break.
