Seinfeld on Netflix?

So I’ve seen the syndicated broadcasts of Seinfeld at least 50+ times and know it like the back of my hand.



Now, I’m streaming for first time on Netflix and have been noticing very short scenes at the beginning or end that I’ve never see on regular TV ever before.



So, my question is: are these like extended versions? Is that like the physical media’s episodes? Some do seem out of place; like in The Yada Yada episode it begins with Jerry and George peeing very close to each other at stalls. Not every episode, but some. They are neat little treats, but what are they exactly?