Seinfeld on Netflix?
Seinfeld on Netflix?
So I’ve seen the syndicated broadcasts of Seinfeld at least 50+ times and know it like the back of my hand.
Now, I’m streaming for first time on Netflix and have been noticing very short scenes at the beginning or end that I’ve never see on regular TV ever before.
So, my question is: are these like extended versions? Is that like the physical media’s episodes? Some do seem out of place; like in The Yada Yada episode it begins with Jerry and George peeing very close to each other at stalls. Not every episode, but some. They are neat little treats, but what are they exactly?
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
The Seinfeld episodes that aired on TV are trimmed to fit time slots.
The DVD and streaming versions of the show have short extra shots that were always intended to be there but were excised for TV.
The DVD and streaming versions of the show have short extra shots that were always intended to be there but were excised for TV.
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
It’s great really. It keeps it fresh seeing these little extra tidbits I’ve never seen before. Is that true of all series’ that stream, longer than original broadcast?
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
Nowadays, they have really short run times. Most of the CBS shows are only 18-19 minutes, down from 21-22 from a few years ago, Young Sheldon sometimes is 18:xx.
Re: Seinfeld on Netflix?
It's likely every sitcom you've ever watched in syndicated reruns has had something cut out to create extra ad time. It was fairly common for sitcoms to have a brief tag scene after the last ad break and before the credits. This is what was usually removed because it was easy and did not affect the main story which always wrapped up before the ad break.
