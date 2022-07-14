House of the Dragon (S1E02) -- "The Rogue Prince" -- 8/28/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 71,008
Received 2,008 Likes on 1,474 Posts
House of the Dragon (S1E02) -- "The Rogue Prince" -- 8/28/22
“The Rogue Prince”
New, 8/28/2022, Season 1 / Episode 2
Princess Rhaenyra dives deep into the prophecies about House Targaryen while confronting a realm that resists the idea of a woman on the Iron Throne, and Prince Daemon, embittered over being passed over as the heir to Westeros, prepares to go to war.
New, 8/28/2022, Season 1 / Episode 2
Princess Rhaenyra dives deep into the prophecies about House Targaryen while confronting a realm that resists the idea of a woman on the Iron Throne, and Prince Daemon, embittered over being passed over as the heir to Westeros, prepares to go to war.
This was renewed for a 2nd season last week.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off