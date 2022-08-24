DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS) 9/21/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS) 9/21/22

   
Old 08-24-22, 02:36 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,475
Received 315 Likes on 248 Posts
The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS) 9/21/22
Phil just tweeted out the season premiere date and that there will be no non-elimination legs this season. They will also be starting the race from outside the US for the first time ever.

lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-22, 02:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,950
Received 2,002 Likes on 1,469 Posts
Re: The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS) 9/21/22
Meet the teams video

DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-24-22, 02:48 PM
  #3  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,815
Likes: 0
Received 2,950 Likes on 2,014 Posts
Re: The Amazing Race Season 34 (CBS) 9/21/22
Rex Ryan.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Law & Order -- Series Discussion Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.