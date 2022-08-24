DVD Talk Forum

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22

   
08-24-22, 01:43 PM
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22



08-24-22, 06:56 PM
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22
08-24-22, 08:00 PM
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22
what a fun series. look forward to tomorrow.
08-25-22, 04:45 AM
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22
Another good episode with some funny jokes. I'm warming up to the looks at the camera.

Ally McBeal on the TV in the bar.
08-25-22, 05:38 AM
Re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E02) - Superhuman Law - 8/25/22
“That fight was so long ago, I’m a completely different person. Literally.”
