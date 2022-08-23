Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - docuseries about Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds as owners of a football club

Quote:

Rob McElhenney. Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham, Wales. To this town, football is not life and death. It’s more important than that. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, an original documentary series. Premieres August 24th on FX. Stream on Hulu. #WrexhamFX



Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.



In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.



The docuseries is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.