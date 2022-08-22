Little Demon (FXX) - V: Plaza, DeVito - from the co-creator of Rick and Morty

Quote:

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes the new animated comedy, FXs Little Demon. Featuring Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito, coming to FXX August 25. Stream on Hulu.



In FXs Little Demon, an animated comedy featuring the voices of Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, it has been 13 years since being impregnated by Satan, and a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware. However, the two are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul.



Little Demon features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as "Laura;" Danny DeVito as "Satan;" and Lucy DeVito as their daughter "Chrissy;" with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy's best friend "Bennigan;" Lennon Parham recurring as Laura's neighbor "Darlene," and Michael Shannon recurring as the "Unshaven Man." Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson.