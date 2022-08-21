House of the Dragon (S1E01) -- "The Heirs of the Dragon" -- 8/21/22
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, this epic series tells the story of House Targaryen.
10 episode season
Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are the co-showrunners of this series. Sapochnik directed several episodes of the original series. Condal was the creator and showrunner of the USA series Colony.
