TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time

   
08-20-22, 08:09 PM
TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time


It was just approved by the actors unions today.

You might start seeing a lot more of your favorite TV actors, as their union approved a deal on Saturday allowing them to appear in multiple shows at the same time.

SAG-AFTRA has been lobbying for a decade to curtail so-called exclusivity agreements, which block TV series regulars from taking other jobs while they are on hiatus.

In the agreement approved by the unions national board on Saturday, producers are now required to give TV actors a three-month window after each season in which they can take any job they want. That means that stars of shows may start appearing more often as guest stars  or even as regulars  on shows on other platforms and networks.

The deal came about after the union forced the issue, with a bill in Sacramento that would have essentially eliminated exclusivity provisions outright. That bill, AB 437, appeared on its way to passage in the Legislature, prompting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers  which bargains on behalf of the studios  to seek a negotiated solution.

So if it works out scheduling-wise, it's feasible that an actor can be a series regular on 2 shows at the same time. It means someone like Anson Mount could feasibly do Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and also do an FX or AMC show at the same time as long as scheduling permits. He's no longer exclusive to Paramount.
08-20-22, 08:12 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Never knew that wasn't allowed already.
08-20-22, 08:23 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Seemed like plenty of actors have already been doing this.
08-20-22, 08:25 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Originally Posted by dex14
Seemed like plenty of actors have already been doing this.
Yeah I was like there has to be more to this because there have been many actors who appear in multiple shows. Max Theriot is one that comes to mind immediately, since he has Seal Team and that new firefighter show.
08-20-22, 08:52 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
The one I'll remember to star in 2 series on different networks. (Not to mention a bunch of guest appearances within the same time period.)


08-20-22, 08:53 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
That is what kept Patrick Warburton from appearing on Seinfeld during seasons 7 and 8. He was under exclusive contract to appear on Dave World on CBS.

As people have observed, they do see actors appearing on more than one show, but they are not under exclusive contracts.
08-20-22, 08:55 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
I think Alison Brie was on still on Mad Men during her run on Community.
08-20-22, 08:57 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Originally Posted by The Cow
I think Alison Brie was on still on Mad Men during her run on Community.
Nope. She only had a few guest appearances after Community debuted.
08-20-22, 09:00 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time


Heather Locklear was on TJ Hooker and Dynasty at the same time. Both shows were on ABC, and both were produced by Aaron Spelling.
08-20-22, 09:00 PM
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
It's about the exclusivity agreement. Like when William Petersen was on CSI as the lead and producer, he wasn't allowed to take other jobs on production hiatuses.

That's why I said in my example someone like Anson Mount can take other jobs now.
