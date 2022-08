TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time

Quote:

You might start seeing a lot more of your favorite TV actors, as their union approved a deal on Saturday allowing them to appear in multiple shows at the same time. SAG-AFTRA has been lobbying for a decade to curtail so-called “exclusivity” agreements, which block TV series regulars from taking other jobs while they are on hiatus.In the agreement approved by the union’s national board on Saturday, producers are now required to give TV actors a three-month window after each season in which they can take any job they want. That means that stars of shows may start appearing more often as guest stars — or even as regulars — on shows on other platforms and networks.The deal came about after the union forced the issue, with a bill in Sacramento that would have essentially eliminated exclusivity provisions outright. That bill, AB 437, appeared on its way to passage in the Legislature, prompting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which bargains on behalf of the studios — to seek a negotiated solution.