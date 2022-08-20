TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,874
Received 1,992 Likes on 1,461 Posts
TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
It was just approved by the actors unions today.
You might start seeing a lot more of your favorite TV actors, as their union approved a deal on Saturday allowing them to appear in multiple shows at the same time.
SAG-AFTRA has been lobbying for a decade to curtail so-called exclusivity agreements, which block TV series regulars from taking other jobs while they are on hiatus.
In the agreement approved by the unions national board on Saturday, producers are now required to give TV actors a three-month window after each season in which they can take any job they want. That means that stars of shows may start appearing more often as guest stars or even as regulars on shows on other platforms and networks.
The deal came about after the union forced the issue, with a bill in Sacramento that would have essentially eliminated exclusivity provisions outright. That bill, AB 437, appeared on its way to passage in the Legislature, prompting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers which bargains on behalf of the studios to seek a negotiated solution.
SAG-AFTRA has been lobbying for a decade to curtail so-called exclusivity agreements, which block TV series regulars from taking other jobs while they are on hiatus.
In the agreement approved by the unions national board on Saturday, producers are now required to give TV actors a three-month window after each season in which they can take any job they want. That means that stars of shows may start appearing more often as guest stars or even as regulars on shows on other platforms and networks.
The deal came about after the union forced the issue, with a bill in Sacramento that would have essentially eliminated exclusivity provisions outright. That bill, AB 437, appeared on its way to passage in the Legislature, prompting the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers which bargains on behalf of the studios to seek a negotiated solution.
So if it works out scheduling-wise, it's feasible that an actor can be a series regular on 2 shows at the same time. It means someone like Anson Mount could feasibly do Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and also do an FX or AMC show at the same time as long as scheduling permits. He's no longer exclusive to Paramount.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,659
Received 3,330 Likes on 2,217 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Never knew that wasn't allowed already.
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,748
Likes: 0
Received 2,937 Likes on 2,008 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Seemed like plenty of actors have already been doing this.
#4
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,833
Received 804 Likes on 566 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 32,791
Received 462 Likes on 328 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
The one I'll remember to star in 2 series on different networks. (Not to mention a bunch of guest appearances within the same time period.)
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
That is what kept Patrick Warburton from appearing on Seinfeld during seasons 7 and 8. He was under exclusive contract to appear on Dave World on CBS.
As people have observed, they do see actors appearing on more than one show, but they are not under exclusive contracts.
As people have observed, they do see actors appearing on more than one show, but they are not under exclusive contracts.
#7
Premium Member
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Grazing in a field somewhere...
Posts: 22,414
Received 329 Likes on 231 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
I think Alison Brie was on still on Mad Men during her run on Community.
#8
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,659
Received 3,330 Likes on 2,217 Posts
#9
DVD Talk Legend
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
Heather Locklear was on TJ Hooker and Dynasty at the same time. Both shows were on ABC, and both were produced by Aaron Spelling.
#10
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,874
Received 1,992 Likes on 1,461 Posts
Re: TV actors now allowed to appear in multiple shows at the same time
It's about the exclusivity agreement. Like when William Petersen was on CSI as the lead and producer, he wasn't allowed to take other jobs on production hiatuses.
That's why I said in my example someone like Anson Mount can take other jobs now.
That's why I said in my example someone like Anson Mount can take other jobs now.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off