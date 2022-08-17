DVD Talk Forum

The Mole Reboot (Netflix) Fall 2022

The Mole Reboot (Netflix) Fall 2022

   
Old 08-17-22, 01:37 PM
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,437
Received 307 Likes on 242 Posts
The Mole Reboot (Netflix) Fall 2022
https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/the...ix-1235343588/

"A rebooted version of the reality series The Mole has been ordered at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The new version of the former ABC series is expected to bow on Netflix this fall. Like the original American version, the Netflix version is based on the Belgian format De Mol created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The streamer has given the new show a 10-episode order. In the competition series, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated the Mole and tasked with sabotaging the groups money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

The two Anderson Cooper hosted seasons of The Mole are among my favorite seasons of any reality tv show that I've watched. I'm really excited for the Netflix reboot.
Old 08-17-22, 01:40 PM
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 78,815
Received 801 Likes on 564 Posts
Re: The Mole Reboot (Netflix) Fall 2022
Yeah I loved the show, too. Not sure it can recapture that same magic.
