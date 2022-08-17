Re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E01) - Episode 1 - 8/18/22

Been waiting for this one. She-Hulk of the 90's was one of my favorite comics. Even when it was more collecting than reading, I always read her.

I just read She-Hulk (2004) Vol 1 Single Green Female on digital thanks to Marvel Insiders. Used points to get it for free. I might have to buy Vol 2, as it looks like the series is going to be similar.



As usual whenever I start one of these Disney+ shows, "please, don't suck".