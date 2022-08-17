She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E01) - A Normal Amount of Rage - 8/18/22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E01) - A Normal Amount of Rage - 8/18/22
Nine episodes first season. Episodes are around 30 mins long and apparently, all have mid-credits scenes.
Been waiting for this one. She-Hulk of the 90's was one of my favorite comics. Even when it was more collecting than reading, I always read her.
I just read She-Hulk (2004) Vol 1 Single Green Female on digital thanks to Marvel Insiders. Used points to get it for free. I might have to buy Vol 2, as it looks like the series is going to be similar.
As usual whenever I start one of these Disney+ shows, "please, don't suck".
EDIT: Just saw Vol 1 & 2 is available on Prime reading, so on to Vol 2.
Was a fan of the 2004 Dan Slott series when it came out, and never in a million years expected an adaptation, so Im in.
I expect She-Hulk > Better Call Saul
Man, now I want a crossover.
Speaking of crossovers:
Yeah theres actually something very interesting about that so it would be awesome to see Ryan Reynolds Deadpool and She-Hulk together they are definitely destined to break the fourth wall together. - Tatiana Maslany says regarding She-Hulk and Deadpool sharing a scene.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10857160/?ref_=tt_urv
Already getting review bombed at IMDB. 4.5 out of 10.
All those insecure manbabies.
75 man babies. Well, probably like 5 with multiple accounts.
re: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (S1E01) - A Normal Amount of Rage - 8/18/22
That would be a pretty amazing way to introduce Deadpool to the MCU....
Screenrant and Slahfilm are meh on the series, Collider loved it and from what I can tell for the most part folks feel this show is a winner. I was already planning to watch but the generally positive reviews always are a plus.
Screenrant brought the review bombing on IMDB issue to my attention, yeah...you have to love all of those insecure dudes who while trashing the show that they have not even seen yet, will most likely be watching it when it finally airs, and thinking of Tatiana Maslany when they get to the point where they succumb to certain urges that overtake them, lol!
Sigh, comic book fandom can be so embarrassing at times.
Screenrant brought the review bombing on IMDB issue to my attention, yeah...you have to love all of those insecure dudes who while trashing the show that they have not even seen yet, will most likely be watching it when it finally airs, and thinking of Tatiana Maslany when they get to the point where they succumb to certain urges that overtake them, lol!
Sigh, comic book fandom can be so embarrassing at times.
This looks like it could be fun. Im down to see it. I was wondering what Maslany was doing since Orphan Black. Will see this for her alone. And the best Hulk so far with Mark Ruffalo. I hope hes in more then one ep.
Jessica Gao is the show runner for She-Hulk
That was really fun and it moved pretty briskly. I thought Tatiana Maslany was perfect as Jen/She-Hulk and I enjoyed her banter with Banner. The writing was fun and witty. I had a good time.
Refresh my memory, what was the significance of the space ship that caused Banner and Jen’s accident? Was that something from Ragnarok?
I think this was the perfect Marvel IP to go light hearted comedy.
the end credit scene was Hulk revealing when Steve Rogers lost his virginity.
Ruffalo was credited as special guest star, so he’s probably not going to be on many more episodes.
So I guess it's not common knowledge that Steve went back in time and lived his whole life with Peggy. I assume this is why Bruce did not want to tell Jen.
I liked it a lot and that mostly has to do with Maslany. She continues to knock everything out of the park.
The episode did feel a little choppy though. I read that the flashback stuff was actually Episode 8 and in the edit they felt it was too long to wait to show that to audiences. So they moved it up to get it out of the way.
The VFX looked better than the trailer.
End credit scene made me
